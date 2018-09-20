Tech

Rehm Hungary is investing strongly in the future and is now offering processing and maintenance services for used machines

Rehm Hungary has begun to offer processing and maintenance services for used machines in the Hungarian, Romanian and Bulgarian markets. This allows Rehm Hungary to be even better equipped to meet the challenging needs of its customers: “We want to offer our customers optimised advice on our product portfolio at all times,” says Josef Virsinger, Managing Director at Rehm Hungary.

These additional services mean more space is required. So the company site was expanded through the addition of 700 further square metres for a production hall, offering even more space for individual services. Used machines, mainly V8 reflow soldering units, are worked on here on the production floor and returned to a near-new condition. “Major clients in the automotive industry are keen to use our services and can rely on the immediate presence of a consistent and qualified point of contact at all times,” according to Josef Virsinger.

Another specialist area of our site is tailored consulting in German, English, Romanian and Hungarian. “With an expanded team of six employees, including new service specialists and administrative staff, we are able to react quickly and flexibly to all of the challenges we are presented with. Our technical support staff are all given comprehensive training at the main company headquarters in Blaubeuren,” Josef Virsinger continues. Thanks to our expansive spare-parts warehouse, Rehm Hungary is able to ensure rapid provision of the necessary maintenance equipment at all times, keeping machine down time to an absolute minimum.
Virsinger summarises the facility as follows: “By expanding our facilities we”re making good on our commitment to continued growth and will be even better prepared to adapt to the current and future demands of our customers. We look forward to your business!”

