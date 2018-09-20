Polypropylene Foam Market Growth Drivers By Region, Application From 2015-2022

20 Sep 2018: Polypropylene Foam also called as polypropene, is an industrial plastic substance with advanced physical and chemical properties such as structural strength, acoustical properties energy absorption, and thermal insulation. Polypropylene foams are utilized in a broad range of functions such as high performance plastic, textiles and reused containers of many kinds, automotive components, laboratory equipment & polymers bank notes. It is a thermoplastic polymer which can be willingly formed by catalytic polymerization in the form of foam it is utilized for many applications such as an automobile, packaging, construction, and electrical and electronics, medical industries. The polypropylene foam is expected to witness a huge growth over the forecast period and this shift is expected to grow over the forecast period. Increasing requirement from China’s packaging market and growing requirement for small weight vehicles are accepted to be the main drivers for the polypropylene foam market over the forecast period

Additionally increasing the requirement for biodegradable products coupled with outstanding quality, energy absorbing, durability, and innovative methods is expected to increase the polypropylene foam industry over the forecast period. Moreover, instability of raw material costs and growing awareness concerning environmental concerns may obstruct the growth for polypropylene foam market. The shift towards budding bio-based polypropylene is expected to open the new opportunity for this market. Polypropylene is a general kind of thermoplastic polymer. It has many applications across diverse industries including stationary, textile and packaging. Polypropylene foam is admired owing to its high quality, lightweight, and resilient nature.

Increasing applications of this foam is expected to contribute to the huge growth in the global polypropylene foams industry over the forecast period. Moreover, superior physical properties such as quality, outstanding energy absorbing property, and durability, is expected to propel the demand of polypropylene foam market in increasing end-user industries such as food & beverages packaging and automobiles. A surge in the requirement for durable foams, requirement for recyclable foams, and the upcoming innovative techniques & upcoming safety regulations for the utilization of these foams is expected to be the one of the most influencing reasons for the worldwide market with the augmented emphasis on diverse types and their prospective applications.

On the basis of chemical structure and composition, the market can be segregated into Extruded polypropylene and expended polypropylene. The demand for both the categories is expected to increase over the forecast period owing to their increasing demand over the forecast period. On the basis of end-user industries, the market can be segregated into textile, automotive, consumer products, and packaging & labelling. Automotives section is expected to capture maximum share over the forecast period owing to extensive utilization of this foam due to its recyclability and high quality.

On the basis of the geographical region, the market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to capture maximum revenue over the forecast period owing to the fact that many developing and developed countries in this area are becoming automobile manufacturing hub and thus increasing the consumption of these foams in Asia Pacific. Europe and North America comes from Asia Pacific. In both the region, the growth of this market is expected to be fuelled by latest innovations & technological advancements coupled with stringent government regulations. The Asia Pacific section is expected to rule this industry with its increasing demand for polypropylene foams in various applications, particularly the packaging and automotive segments. The Asia pacific and European market are expected to show an increasing growth over the forecast period with the associated industries accepted to soothe the whole business need in the particular regions

Some of the key players in the market are BASF S.E., K. K. Nag Ltd., Sekisui Alveo, Ssw Pearlfoam Gmbh, Jsp Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Ds Smith Plc, Furukawa Electric, Zotefoams Plc., Synbra, Sonoco Products Co., NMC Group, Armacell, Huntsman, Moulded Foams, Proseat, SSI Schaefer, Zotefoams, Storopack Group and PMPF. The worldwide markets for polypropylene foam are significantly piercing their end-use market. They have diverse traits as per their application and manufacturing requirement in the end goods. R&D is the main part of this industry. The associations, manufacturing companies, and end-product manufacturers inculcate high investments for prospective advancements and technology alterations of polypropylene foams to compete the new requirements coming from many end-user industries. Polypropylene foams are leading among all the competitive foams accessible, in terms of revenue, consumption articulated by its best possible cost to performance factor. The market is expected to be innovation driven over the forecast period.

