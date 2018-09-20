Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Industry 2018 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

The Report in light of Global Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market is the latest extension to the database of Infinium Global Research. This exploration investigates in light of uses, advancement, geology, and sorts. The Report gives a clear Global Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market audit nearby the examination of industry’s gross edge, cost structure, usage esteem, and deal cost. The principle partnership of the Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market, makers, and dealers are profiled in the report close by the latest Industry change present and future examples. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market by products (rf, ultrasound, laser based devices), end user (beauty clinics, dermatology clinics) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market are Cutera Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., Solta Medical Inc., Sciton, Inc., EL.En. S.p.A., Alma Lasers, Ltd., Lutronic Corporation and Lumenis Ltd.

For More Details Get Free Sample Pages of this Research Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1581

Growing consciousness about non-surgical skin tightening processes to promote growth in the Non-Surgical Skin Tightening market over 2018 to 2024

Growing consciousness about non-surgical skin tightening processes is driving the growth for non-surgical skin tightening the market. Further, dermatologists are endorsing non-surgical treatment for skin tightening instead of surgical process and low cost of these procedures as compared to surgeries are another factor responsible for the growth of non-surgical skin tightening the market. In addition to this, factors such as growing disposable incomes on improving the appearance of an individuals and growing awareness for skin rejuvenation and resurfacing processes are also boosting the market growth. On the other side, strict regulations for aesthetic processes, and high health risk connected with exposure of radiations are projected to hinder the growth of this market. In addition, the development of more efficient, reliable and advanced devices is a key opportunity for growth of the non-surgical skin tightening market.

North America is anticipated to remain the most lucrative market

North America is anticipated to remain the largest market for non-surgical skin tightening, followed by Europe Asia Pacific is estimated to witness noteworthy growth in the market over upcoming years. Further, the growth in North America is due to the quick development of the market and accessibility of advanced devices for skin tightening and approval for these devices by the FDA are fueling the growth of non-surgical skin tightening the market. Besides, Asia Pacific has projected a noteworthy growth in this market due to increasing number of improvements in health care infrastructure and increasing approval of aesthetic processes.

Solta Medical Received Clearance for Thermage FLX™ System, Newest Generation Skin Smoothing Technology

October 2017, Solta Medical, a division of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. announced that its Thermage FLX™ System received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the non-invasively smooth skin on the face, eyes, and body.

Thermage FLX is the newest generation of Thermage® technologies known for non-invasively reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This system uses patented radiofrequency technology to create a uniform heating effect in the deep collagen-rich layers of the skin. This gentle heating tightens existing collagen and stimulates the production of new collagen, all with little-to-no downtime for the patient. The Thermage FLX featured a new optimized energy delivery algorithm, known as AccuREP™ technology, which automatically measures and precisely tunes the amount of energy delivered to the patient and treatment area. The system also features a new vibrating hand-piece to help enhance patient comfort and a new, larger treatment tip that reduces treatment time by 25 percent.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Company Mentioned in this Premium Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-non-surgical-skin-tightening-market

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global non-surgical skin tightening market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of non-surgical skin tightening market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the non-surgical skin tightening market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the non-surgical skin tightening market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.