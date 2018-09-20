How To Decorate The Wedding Halls In South Bangalore At Its Best?

Wedding ceremonies are one of the most memorable moments of one’s life. So why not celebrate it with great pomp and show! There are various types of Indian wedding decoration themes that one can opt for. Every year several decorators are approached by such brides who have always dreamt of such fancy and extravagant weddings. A mandap beautifully decorated with flowers or a picturesque landscape is a dream come true for most of the brides.

Finding the right kind of wedding venue in South Bangalore can be difficult. Depending upon the venue which you have chosen for your wedding occasion, there might be certain restrictions on the type of the decorations which can be done. Some of the popular venues are Templetree Leisure Bangalore, ITC Gardenia Bangalore, JW Marriot Hotel Bangalore, etc. Each venue will have a specific want of style which would make it look more gorgeous. Below are some of the ideas which can be used for marriage decoration purposes:

Drape The Ceiling

Some of the venues like the Royal Palace Bangalore, Royal Orchid Resort and Convention Centre Bangalore would always look good with a vintage decor. Draping the entire ceiling with a white fabric gives an elegant and ethereal touch to the entire decor. The minimal decoration can make the place look extremely gorgeous. You can match the color of the fabric with the theme wedding decorations.

Escort Card Display

Halls in Wilson Garden for wedding occasions come up with these ideas. Instead of having the cards on a table, a bulletin board can be set up and the seating arrangements can be displayed there. It can be placed at the entrance. This idea would not only look good but also will be easy for your guests. Halls like The Ritz Carlon Bangalore, Sheraton Grand Hotel Bangalore, etc. have these types of systems.

Though this is the western style of decoration, the display board would also look good in Indian wedding decoration ideas.

Hang The Flowers And Fairy Lights

Indian wedding decoration themes can be quite experimental especially if the wedding ceremony is during the night. The mandap is mostly made right under the peaceful sky. It is embellished with fairy lights, artificial and real flowers which makes the environment more charming. Wedding ceremonies right under the stars can be such a heavenly feeling! One such venue is The Golden Palms Hotel & Spa.

Chalkboard Signage

Instead of the traditional way of mentioning who weds whom, names can be written in blackboards with colorful chalks. This is an excellent way to decorate the entrance and the bars or the counters. The list of food items can also be mentioned on the boards. This can be made more attractive by putting an old frame around it or draping it with flowers and green garlands. The Wedding halls in South Bangalore are indeed a beauty.

Not only a perfect wedding is planned and decorations for it is suggested but also the active participation of all the people involved in the auspicious occasion is encouraged, be it from the groom’s side or the bride’s.

