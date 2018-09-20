Health and Wellness

Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus (Rsv) Infections Market Research Report, Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast, Size, Competitive Analysis : Ken Research

Ken Research’s Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infections Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2018 gives an overview of the global clinical trials landscape and top-level data related to clinical trials by Regio, Country (G7 and E7), Trial Status, trial Phase, Sponsor type and End point status. The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company and all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for their non-accomplishments. It provides enrolment trends for the past five years and the latest news relating to these trials for the past three months. The companies involved in the clinical trials of Respiratory Syncytial Virus include AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novavax Inc, Sanofi, Gilead Sciences Inc, AbbVie Inc, Bavarian Nordic A/S, Abbott Laboratories and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The report will enhance the decision- making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategy to gain competitive advantage.
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a major breathing infection which is popular in young children. It easily affects premature babies and in the cases of kids with diseases that already have affected the lungs or heat, these infections can lead to serious other illnesses. They are highly infectious and contagious and is transmitted in the form of droplets when others sneeze or cough and through inanimate objects as well. RSV spreads commonly with school children and carries from schools to homes and childcare centres. Studies show that almost all children are diagnosed with respiratory illness due to RSV at least once by the time they turn two.
Clinical trials are conducted in medical research labs to find better ways to prevent and treat diseases or diagnose them. They give solutions on the medical approaches suitable for certain illness to a certain group of people specifically. These trials help a great deal in making healthcare decisions. Since they answer scientific questions, these trials are required to be carried on under strict and scientific standards that protect the interests of the patients. They are also the final and the most important stage of clinical research and development. Clinical trials for drugs take place in four phases- first, they test an experimental drug on a few people and study the effects; second, they test the drug on more people than in Phase 1 which may extend up to years; third, they include many other participants to test for safety and efficacy and study the side effects deeper than in Phase 2; fourth, getting approval of the usage of drug from the relevant authority.
