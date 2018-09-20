Global Automotive Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market: Global Industry Size, Demand, Trends and 2023 Future Report

Methanol Fuel Cell

This report presents the worldwide Automotive Direct Methanol Fuel Cell market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.



This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) is a subset of the Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell technology.

At present, in developed countries, the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world's large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA and Europe. The DMFC market is monopolized by SFC Energy AG and Oorja Protonics. There are other company like Fujikura, Hitachi, Ltd, Toshiba, Sony, MTI Micro Fuel Cells Inc, NEC Corp, Neah Power Systems which are under developing in the industry but no mass production.

The Automotive Direct Methanol Fuel Cell market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Direct Methanol Fuel Cell.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

SFC Energy

Oorja Electronics

Automotive Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Breakdown Data by Type

＜1 KW

1 KW-5 KW

Other

Automotive Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Automotive Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Consumption by RegionNorth America,United States,Canada,Mexico,Asia-Pacific,China,India,Japan,South Korea,Australia,Indonesia,Malaysia,Philippines,Thailand,Vietnam,Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Russia,Rest of Europe,Central & South America,Brazil,Rest of South America,Middle East & Africa,GCC Countries,Turkey,Egypt,South Africa,Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive Direct Methanol Fuel Cell status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Direct Methanol Fuel Cell manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Direct Methanol Fuel Cell :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (MW). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive Direct Methanol Fuel Cell market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

