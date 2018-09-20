Business

Eleti Lighting Germany–We Produce LED Lighting

OUR PURPOSE, VISION AND MISSION
To globally contribute to ecology and environmental sustainability in terms of the absence of harmful and toxic substances such as mercury, ultraviolet (UV) and infrared (IR) radiation and by way of multiple energy savings, reliability and resistance with respect to other light sources and adapt to each market, to all conditions, requirements and specificities of our customers and partners from the various countries of our global world.

WHAT WE DO
We produce LED lighting and we are unique global manufacturer and distributor of LED lighting in the world. All of our LED products can be customized and modified in accordance with specific conditions, needs, requirements and wishes of our clients and partners throughout our global world. Our concern for the preservation of human health and the sustainable environment is our mission because our LED lighting ensures minimal heat radiation where there is no phase oscillation that harms human eyes, providing protection from ultraviolet (UV) and infrared (IR) radiation, energy-saving in each household company up to 90% and they are reliable and resistant compared to the other sources of light.

OUR EXPERIENCE
We have a ten-year global experience in the production, distribution, and design of LED lighting in terms of offering superior quality that relates to energy savings, low operating temperature which protects against fire, instant light, non-radiation, durability of our products and satisfying all environmental aspects, and in terms of meeting the most diverse needs and specific requirements in the aspects of design and the desired light temperature of LED lighting of all our products, all in order to satisfy the most exacting tastes and styles of our clients and partners around the world.

