Dyslipidemia Drugs Market Competition Insights And Opportunities During 2018 to 2025

20th September 2018 – Global Dyslipidemia Drugs Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. Dyslipidemia is a chronic metabolic syndrome that refers to an abnormal level of blood lipids wherein there may be either lipoprotein overproduction or deficiency.

Dyslipidemia can affect any lipid parameter such as HDL cholesterol levels, LDL cholesterol levels, triglycerides, or a combination of these lipids. There are numerous causes of Dyslipidemia such as mutated genes, diabetes, poor or high fat, liver diseases, alcohol abuse, cigarette smoking, etc. There are various types of drugs available in the market to treat Dyslipidemia namely Bile Acid Resins, Niacins, Statins, etc. The treatment of Dyslipidemia also include exercise, reduced saturated fats in the diet, etc.

The key factors that propel the growth of the Dyslipidemia Drugs Market include increasing demand, growing awareness among people, changing lifestyle, and rising research & development undertakings. In addition, some of the other factors such as obesity, high prevalence of abnormalities associated with, triglyceride & cholesterol, intake of unhealthy food, and lack of physical activities also fuel the market growth.

On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as patent expiry. Dyslipidemia Drugs Market is classified on the basis of product type, applications, distribution channel and geography. Dyslipidemia Drugs Market is segmented by product type as Combination Drugs, Bile Acid Resins, Fibric Acid and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Derivatives, Niacins, Statins, and others.

Dyslipidemia Drugs Industry is classified on applications as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and others. Dyslipidemia Drugs Market is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, and Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and African region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

AstraZeneca

Merck

Pfizer

Bayer

Abbott Laboratories

Mylan

Novartis

Amgen

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Shionogi

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceutical

The key players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

Statins

Bile Acid Resins

Fibric Acid and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Derivatives

Niacins

Combination Drugs

Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

