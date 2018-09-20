Uncategorized

Antoun Toubia, the CEO of United Capital Investments S.A., launches ICOs to Help Various Businesses

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, (September 20, 2018) – The CEO of United Capital Investments S.A., Antoun Toubia is the best ICO adviser around. He is focused in investment analysis and assisting various businesses to acquire funds by launching ICOs for them and drawing in investors, developing intricate models and get quick knowledge about new markets and industries.

Toubia is an investment services professional and come with an experience of 7 years in Private Equity investments and Funds, 5 years in Crypto-Currencies and Blockchain Technology, and 2 years in Hedge Funds and venture capital. He is the best financial adviser and has taken part in venture financing deals, IPOs-ICOs, acquisitions and joint‐venture negotiations.

As the biggest crypto investor, he has worked in various projects, including HydroInfra Technologies, CoinCrowd, Pindify, iShook, SprinkleBit, United Capital Investments, PEBEX, NetzCoin, Otcrit Platform, Nauticus, TeraWATT and AIO. Over the years, Toubia has formed valuable connections in the market of Middle East, and is able to introduce investors from United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other countries from the Gulf Region.

At present, he is developing a new form of Private Equity Portfolio Fund built on the technology called Blockchain. He has already formed a connection with various government-funded companies and signed contracts with the same.

About Antoun Toubia
Antoun Toubia is a Crypto Adviser and Bitcoin Adviser based in Dubai. He is one of the most successful ICO advisers in the world, and has assisted various ICOs to raise money. He enjoys a 100% success rate.

For further information, visit https://www.antountoubia.com/.

Media Contact:
Antoun Toubia
Contact Person: Antoun Toubia (CEO – United Capital Investments S.A.)
United Arab Emirates, Dubai
Phone no: +37254790999
Email: owner@uci.global.
