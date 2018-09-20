Business

7th Swiss Payment Forum: Digitization of the Financial Sector

Kreuzlingen, September 2018 – Today, digitization is omnipresent in most areas of our lives. Also the financial sector has to face the changes and developments which are brought along with the new era of an increasingly digitalizing world. Although the speed of implementation often cannot match with the ambitious expectations, there is no risk that the financial sector misses the digital transformation. To ensure that the strict regulations of the financial sector do not interrupt the digitization, a high degree of innovation is required.

Above all, a driving force of digitization is the PSD2 aiming at increasing the innovative strength and competition in the sector. But what about innovations in Mobile- and Wearable Payments, PIN on Glass, Secure Remote Commerce, API-based services, in-app purchases, eCommerce payment trends and international developments, such as WeChat and digital identities? A lot of developments occur in the field of payment these days; a wide range will be discussed at the Swiss Payment Forum by speakers and participants in Zurich on November 5 and 6, 2018.

During the last years the Swiss Payment Forum established itself as the annual meeting point of the payment sector in Switzerland. Each year participants can expect high-quality presentations and excellent networking possibilities.

More details: www.swisspaymentforum.ch

