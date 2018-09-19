Xtraordinary Series

With frontier technology, we’ve come a long way with our #XSeries, bringing you the best all the time!

We added intelligent fingerprint ID capabilities on the #Honor 5X and we haven’t looked back!

We took photography to another level with the #Honor 6X’s Smart Dual Lens Camera, bringing you the opportunity to capture every detail. Using frontier technology, we’re going the distance!

With the #Honor 7X, our frontier technology brought you an immersive full view display, letting you experience more of what you desire. And we’re not done with our #XSeries yet.

Introducing the newest member of the #XSeries family – # Honor 8X comes with frontier technologies and powerful performance encased in a unique ID design. Exceeding expectations, exceeding limits. Stay tuned. #Honor8X # BeyondLimits

https://www.hihonor.com/global/brand/