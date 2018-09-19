User And Entity Behavior Analytics Market Forecast and Industry Demand Trends Up to 2024

Value Market Research offers User And Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) Market research report covers the various critical aspects of the market which directly influence on the growth of the User And Entity Behavior Analytics market over the forecast period 2018–2024. This report offers evidence-based information on drivers, market challenges and restraints, top market key players and regional as well as country analysis of the market. This report employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market and facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities, market share and trends.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) market includes Bay Dynamics, Dtex Systems, Exabeam, Inc., Gurucul, Niara, Inc., Rapid7, Securonix, Splunk, Inc., Sqrrl Data, Inc., and Varonis Systems, Inc. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Rising cases of insider threat not only impacts organizational data security but also to national and economic data security. In the light of this, demand for UEBA is growing. The growth of the market can also be attributed to the rising adoption of user and entity behavior analytics solutions across various industries. Additionally, the growing use of cloud computing, as a service for outsourcing market is again propelling the market growth. Lack of awareness regarding insider threats and trained professionals is restraining the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA).

Market Segmentation

The broad user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) market has been sub-grouped into type, deployment type and vertical. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

• Solution

– Insider Threats

– Compromised Credentials

– Data Loss Prevention

– Others

• Services

• Implementation

• Ongoing Optimization

By Deployment Type

• On-Premises

• Cloud

By Vertical

• Financial Services & Insurance

• Retail & E-Commerce

• Energy & Utility

• IT & Telecom

• Healthcare

• Defense & Government

• Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

