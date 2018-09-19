Tech

Tips for Drupal developers migrating to WordPress

Comment(0)

However, there have been several blog posts making contrasts between Drupal and WordPress, the two most widely held open-source content management systems, there is hardly ever remark of a comparison of the tools we as customers, developers, designers, business experts, marketers or any person else on a project need to create and utilize a website successfully.

We can influence alike functionalities from the two systems. We can further lengthen those functionalities by including the use of plugins or components. WordPress tends to call these ‘plugins’ whereas Drupal calls them ‘components’.

Read More: Tips for Drupal developers migrating to WordPress

Related Articles
Tech

Airport IT Systems Market Supply, Sales, Revenue and Forecast from 2018 to 2023

Market Highlights: Airport IT systems are designed to ensure cost-effective, passenger-friendly, and efficient airport operations. It collects a large volume of electronic information within the airport, which ensures the smooth flow of information for airport operations, management, and security. The aviation industry is focused on more effective and reliable airport information systems in the future […]
Tech

Hyper Scale Data Centers Market 2018 Share, Current Trends, Opportunities, Growth Size & Forecasts 2023

Market Highlights: Hyper Scale is can be explained as the optimum distribution of huge data in the environment to access the required information efficiently. The hyper scale data centers are generally adopted by cloud service providers and house cloud-based resources. Hyper Scale data centers have multiple number of architectures that are designed to provide a […]
Tech

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Announces Hybrid Communication Blueprint to Accelerate UCaaS and CPaaS Usage

editor

Digital workplace innovations showcased at Enterprise Connect help address the challenges faced by organizations during digital transformation At a glance: • ALE expands cloud services with new Rainbow™ Connector, adds new flexible cloud models for OpenTouch®, providing customers with a range of options for their UCaaS needs • Rainbow open architecture provides a set of […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *