The Right Way to Browse the Internet Anonymously

Since hackers and dark online entities are devilishly active to collect users data in recent time, I have gone through a scenario that forces me to think that what is the right way to browse the internet anonymously.

I was discussing with my team, and one of my lead told me that the only way to protect yourself or being anonymous while browsing the internet is by using Tor and Chrome incognito feature.

So I start using Tor and Chrome incognito and assuming that I am secure until my Twitter account got hacked. This situation takes me to the conclusion that I should not trust any one of them.

