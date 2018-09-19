Sweeteners Gaining Popularity in the Industrial Sugar Market

Overview

Global industrial Sugar market is expected to develop at 6.01% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 and it’s anticipated that the global market turned into worth USD 41.9 billion in 2018 and is predicted to reach USD 56.1 billion by 2023.

Industrial sugar category encompasses sweeteners which are used by the confectionery manufacturers in addition to baking, catering, pharmaceuticals, and beverage industries. Industrial sugar offers an extensive range of sweetening solutions to the manufacturers. Industrial sugar is an essential commodity this is traded in the international market.

Industrial sugar is commercially synthetic by way of using two key raw materials which include sugar cane and beetroot. Cane based sugar has been dominating the business enterprise as a result of early adoption, plentiful production volumes and high purchaser desire for the product. But, changing client dietary behavior, coupled with growing consciousness concerning the health dangers associated with excessive sugar consumption is anticipated to affect the product demand over the forecast period.

Drivers and Restraints:

The market is pushed by factors together with growing in not unusual global costs and importance of global change, value addition of merchandise from sugar cane by means of the specialize in rising merchandises which incorporates sugar complexes, growing sugar crop production, increase in the business beet sugar market, consumption of packed food & beverage products, and the usage of sugar in healthful merchandise together with low-calorie bakery and confectionery merchandises.

Geographic Segmentation

Based totally on geography, the industrial Sugar market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific held the biggest percentage of the market and is anticipated to grow at the highest rate. The growth in food consumption has been propelled by way of fast urbanization and increased disposable earning accompanied through a substantial structural and nutritional shift from staples to packed meals devices within the growing economies.

The main players of the market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniel Midland, Raizen SA, Sudzucker AG, Tereos, Nordzucker Group AG, Tongaat Hulett Group, Illovo Sugar (Pty) Ltd, Dangote Group, and E.I.D Parry Limited.

Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

