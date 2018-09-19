Business

KOEL Green Silent 15kVA – 30kVA Diesel Generator sets by Kirloskar

KOEL Green Diesel Generator sets (Genset) in the range of 15 kVA, 20kVA, 25kVA, 30kVA by Kirloskar comply with the CPCB Norm & enhanced fuel efficiency, Genset Controller with monitoring, optional & diagnostic features. Get an Online Price Quote Today!
For more details visit our website – http://www.koelgreen.com/15-kva-30-kva or reach us at +91 8806334433

