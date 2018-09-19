Kirloskar Mega T 12 RTH – Compact Utility Two Wheel Tractors – KMW Agri

Business

Kirloskar Mega T 12 RTH – Compact Utility Two Wheel Tractors

KMW Mega T 12 RTH by Kirloskar – Light weight Walking & Compact Utility Two-Wheeled Tractors is perfectly suited for seeder & sathi. It is created without a rotor assembly. It can be used as a dedicated haulage machine with transmission brakes & parking brakes. Get an online pricing quote today!
For more details, please visit – https://kmwagri.com/product/mega-t-12-rth/

