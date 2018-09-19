Hyperlipidemia Prescription Drugs Market : Shares, Strategies and Forecasts, Analysis and Overview upto 2019

Hyperlipidemia refers to abnormal elevation of lipids and/or lipoprotein levels. Risk factors associated with such condition include stroke, peripheral vascular disease, atherosclerosis, diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases. Drugs which are used to treat hyperlipidemia act by either accelerating the elimination of lipoproteins from the body or decrease production of lipoproteins. These medications not only lower the unwanted cholesterol levels but also prove to be vital for lowering the risk of heart attacks or strokes.

The global hyperlipidemic prescription drugs market is categorized based on drug classes namely:

HMG COA reductase inhibitors

Fibric acid derivatives

Nicotinic acid

Bile acid sequestrating agents

Cholesterol absorption inhibitors

Combination drug therapy

North America currently dominates the global hyperlipidemia prescription drugs market and is followed by Europe due to high prevalence of diseases associated with elevated levels of lipoproteins and the growing baby boomer population. Emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East are also expected to undergo rapid market growth for hyperlipidemic drugs. One of the major factors driving the global hyperlipidemic prescription drugs market is increasing susceptibility to heart diseases associated with aging population.

Other factors such as patent expiration and the consequent genericization in the market, availability of funding and undertaking of health awareness programs by healthcare centers, high incidence rates of cardiovascular diseases and rising awareness among people for reducing the harmful cholesterol levels to control heart diseases. A large number of hyperlipidemia drugs are in phase III of clinical trials for their assessment in providing clinical benefits and long-term safety records. Some of the key players contributing to hyperlipidemia prescription drugs market include Amgen, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, Immuron Limited, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., Pfizer, Inc. and Formac Pharmaceuticals N.V.

