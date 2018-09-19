Health and Wellness

Hearing Associates Inc. Celebrates 30 Year Anniversary

Hearing Associates Inc is pleased to announce their 30th anniversary. They’ve been serving their patients with the best possible audiology and hearing aids in the area since 1985 and hope to be around to help them for 30 more years.

Hearing Associates is offering a free hearing aid trial to new patients in honor of their 30th anniversary. The doctors and staff know how important it is to hear the world around you. They work hard to correct hearing loss for each and everyone of their patients.

The hearing aids that they offer are top-quality and come from only the top manufacturers in the business.

For more information on their anniversary and the free hearing aid trial consultation, visit the website of Hearing Associates or call 410-939-2030.

About Hearing Associates: Hearing Associates has been in the business of helping patients hear clearly since 1985. They are dedicated to their patients and believe being able to hear helps you live a better quality of life.

Company: Hearing Associates
Address: 251 Lewis Lane, Suite 302, Havre de Grace, MD 21078
Phone No : (410) 939-2030
Fax No : (410) 939-2031
Email ID: toniaudiology@gmail.com
https://www.hearingassociatesmd.com/

