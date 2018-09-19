Business

Greaves Appoints Condor Associates as Representative in Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia

Greaves Corp has appointed Condor Associates as manufacturer’s representative to serve electrical distributors in the Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia territory. Condor Associates is headquartered at 2901 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw PA and can be reached by phone at 800.283.9504 or www.condorassociates.com. The agency has been serving electrical distributors and contractors in the territory area since 1981 and handles mechanical lugs and numerous other product lines to electrical distributors for the electrical trades.

Greaves is a full-line manufacturer of mechanical lugs and electrical connectors supplying electrical distributors serving the electrical construction trades. Product categories include USAtm insulated multi-cable power distribution connectors, compression lugs and splices in both copper and dual-rated aluminum, Shoo-Pintmadapters and Shoo-Intm compression lugs for flexible cable, many types of bronze grounding clamps including the unique Jonestm Rebar Clamps, mechanical lugs, substation connectors, and more. Market categories include Power Distribution, Pool and Spa, Underground/Direct Burial, Service Entrance, Irreversible Grounding Grid, Wire Management, and Substation, among others.

For more information on Greaves compression connectors, mechanical lugs, and other products and area representatives, visit the Greaves website at www.greaves-usa.com, or call 1-800-243-1130. Greaves Corporation is located at 30 Industrial Park Road, Centerbrook, CT 06409, USA.

