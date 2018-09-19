Business

Greaves Appoints Colerick Electrical Sales as Representative in Maryland and DC

Greaves Corp has appointed Colerick Electrical Sales as manufacturer’s representative to serve electrical distributors in the Maryland, Washington DC territory. Colerick Electrical Sales is headquartered at 1244 Ritchie Hwy #13, Arnold, MD and can be reached by phone at 410-421-9511 or www.colerick.com. Headed by Jim Eldringhoff, the agency has been serving electrical distributors and contractors in the DC area for more than 20 years and handles numerous product lines to electrical distributors for the electrical trades.

Greaves is a full-line manufacturer of electrical compression connectors supplying electrical distributors serving the electrical construction trades. Product categories include USAtm insulated multi-cable power distribution connectors, compression lugs and splices in both copper and dual-rated aluminum, Shoo-Pintm adapters and Shoo-Intmcompression lugs for flexible cable, many types of bronze grounding clamps including the unique Jonestm Rebar Clamps, mechanical lugs, substation connectors, and more. Market categories include Power Distribution, Pool and Spa, Underground/Direct Burial, Service Entrance, Irreversible Grounding Grid, Wire Management, and Substation, among others.

For more information on Greaves electrical compression connectors, other products, or representatives in other territories, visit the Greaves website at www.greaves-usa.com, or call 1-800-243-1130. Greaves Corporation is located at 30 Industrial Park Road, Centerbrook, CT 06409, USA.

