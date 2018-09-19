Fruit Juices Market is Accounted for USD 82.4 Billion in 2015

According to Goldstein Research, on-the-go computation, health consciousness, and preference for fruit juices over carbonated drinks are some of the major factors for the driving the growth of the fruit juice market across the globe. Moreover, children concentrated fruit drinks has a high potential market segment which is barely promoted by any market players. Market players are also coming up with new innovative fruit blends in order to attract a particular demographic population. Further, consumer demand for low-sugar products, exotic fruit and vegetables and super-fruit compromises opportunities for exporters from developing countries.

Global fruit juices market outlook also includes new business models, product developments and capital investment as the key strategies adopted by the major players for the significant expansion of business in developed and as well as in developing countries across the globe. Based on geography, Europe is the largest consumer of fruit juice with 9.6 billion litres consumption in 2016, with slight decline of 0.7% compared to 2015. The dominance of Europe is driven by Germany with per capita consumption of 29.4 litres of fruit juice.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, global fruit juice market can be segmented as follows:

By Product Type

• Carbonated Juices

• Naturally Sweetened (No Artificial Sweetener)

• Health Juice

• Fruit Juice (100% fruit, 25-99% fruit and >25% fruit content)

• Pre-Biotic And Pro-Biotic

• Others

By Concentration Type

• Concentrated

• Non-Concentrated

• By Packaging Type

• PET/Plastic

• Metal can

• Tetrapaks

• Glass

• Other (Dispense etc.)

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline (Super market, Hyper market etc.)

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

• Asia Pacific

Further, for the in-depth analysis, Global Fruit Juice Market Analysis encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis. This market report also includes competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling of companies such as Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Nestle SA, Del Monte Foods, Döhler Group, Hershey and True Organic etc. The company portfolio includes strategy, revenue distribution, product specification, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services, and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.

Overall, the report represents the global fruit juice market size along with market forecast that will help industry consultants, technology providers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.