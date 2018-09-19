Tech

Force Sensor Market – Increasing Demand For Force Sensors In The Healthcare Sector

Comment(0)

According to a new report published by Transparency Market Research, the global force sensor market is projected to reach US$ 2,099.7 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2026.The global market is expected to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors during the forecast period. Demand for force sensors is likely to be significant in Asia Pacific from 2018 to 2026.The market in the region is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/force-sensor-market.html

Force sensors are hidden supporters in medical devices as they play a key role in many critical applications, most notably infusion pumps. The demand for force sensor depends on the growth of medical devices such as infusion pumps. Growth of infusion pumps will be driven by increasing occurrence of chronic diseases, geriatric population, and rising surgical procedures. Rising demand for infusion pumps and surgical instruments will drive the demand for load cells and this is expected to propel demand for force sensors during the forecast period.

The global force sensor market has been segmented based on measurement type, end-use industry, and region. In terms of measurement type, the global market has been classified into tension force sensor, compression force sensor, and both. The tension and compression force sensor segments are projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. In these sensors, transducers are used to measure tension and compression forces. For application with limited space or to measure small forces they are used in miniature design.

These are mainly three types – load cells with internal or external threads, S-type force sensors, and flat sized force transducers. Typical applications for these sensor types are for material testing machines, rope or elastic force measurement, etc. The tension and compression force sensor segment is driven by increase in adoption of sensors in medical, and material test­ing fields. Based on end-user industry, the global force sensor market has been categorized into oil & gas, automotive, medical, industrial, and aerospace & defense. Medical and automotive is the most important end user industry for force sensors followed by machinery, and pharmaceutical & biotech industries. Investments will continue in all these industries, but TMR expects to see especially strong investments in the automotive sector during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=47805

Europe dominated the global force sensor market in 2017, with Germany accounting for majority share of 24.07%. The region’s dominance of the global market is attributed to large automobile companies, increase in industrialization and urbanization, and growth in the utilities sector. In terms of country, India is projected to lead the force sensor market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. This is primarily due to changing infrastructure and healthcare guidelines with respect to industrial safety. India is the most attractive market for investment at present. Countries such as China, Japan, and Australia are also expected to be significant markets for force sensors. The force sensor market in India is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2026. North America and Europe accounted for combined market share of 58.4% in 2017.

Related Articles
Tech

Global Cognitive Computer Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Global cognitive computing Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2018-2023 Cognitive computing systems are self-learning systems that utilize machine learning models to understand the working of the brain. Cognitive computing technology will enable the creation of automated IT models which are capable of solving problems without human support. Examples […]
Tech

Mobile Application Development Market by Worldwide Market Size, Growth Rate and Forecast Report 2022

  Market Highlights: The Global Mobile Application Development Market is growing with the rapid pace mainly due to the increasing market of smartphones or tablets. The dependency over the smartphones has been increased tremendously which in result has led to the growth of mobile application development market. According to a recent study report published by […]
Tech

M2M Cellular Modules Market Type, Application, Specification, Technology And Forecast To 2023

editor

Summary WiseGuyReports.com adds “M2M Cellular Modules Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database. This report provides in depth study of “M2M Cellular Modules Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The M2M Cellular Modules Market report also provides an […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *