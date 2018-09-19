Lifestyle

For Love and Lemons Eva Midi Dress

This For Love and Lemons Eva Midi Dress features a soft buttonup detail along the placket and V-neckline with ties at the bust. Nude paneling with beautiful floral embroidery makes for a sultry, skin-bearing effect. Tiered skirt makes for a sweeping silhouette. Elastic cuffs with tie detail and hidden back zip make for an easy, effortless fit.

Self Portrait Striped Floral Guipure Mini Dress sale at Closetdress(Self Portrait Sale). Cut from multi-coloured striped floral guipure, this mini dress is designed with a plunging wrapped bodice and falls to an a-line mini skirt. This style is lined and fastens at the side.

Lifestyle

The Blue Planet Outlet has very fashionable men’s products

The Blue Planet Outlet is raising the bar in the men’s fashion industry. We have only been around for a few months but we are working effortlessly for the satisfaction of our customers and to make the shopping experience great for everyone. We have recently added some well known brands as we always look to […]
Lifestyle

Naturist Cleaning Service Presents Its Unique Nude Cleaning Services To UK Residents

editor

United Kingdom; 27, June 2017: Cleaning your house or office needs a lot of efforts as well as special tools to ensure the task is carried out in the desired manner. Owing to the complexities and the time required, it is not possible for everyone to personally clean their homes and maintain them in the […]
Lifestyle

Ganesh Pyne Artist

The master of dark imagery whose canvas resonates the voice of death, artist Ganesh pyne’s creative themes revolve around Bengali folklores and Indian mythology. Having studied at Government college of Arts and Crafts, Kolkata, he was intensely influenced by Bengal school. Pyne started his career as a book illustrator and animator at Mandar Mullick’s studio […]

