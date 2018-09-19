Tech

Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classroom Market – The Increasing Investment In The Education Sector by Governments

The increasing investment in the education sector by governments is the chief driver of the global education technology (Ed Tech) and smart classroom market. The effectiveness of education in eradicating inequality and poverty has been acknowledged by countries across the globe hence they are keen on investing in technologies that hold promise of proliferating education across remote areas. Besides this, novel technologies such as smart classroom that promote interactive education and knowledge sharing, eliminating geographic limitations, are likely to witness high demand in the forthcoming years.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) provides a comprehensive overview of the global education technology and smart classroom market. It covers various product portfolio, the latest innovations, supply chain analysis, manufacturing cost structure, investment feasibility analysis, and segmentation based on various parameters to help the readers get a better perspective of the overall market.

The ease of use and teaching offered by the Ed Tech and smart classroom technology is the chief factor fueling its demand. Besides this, the market is also gaining from the rising technological awareness and expanding internet penetration across the globe. Furthermore, with countries adopting digital and e-learning education solutions in order to promote literacy among masses, the demand for Ed Tech and smart classroom will increase in the near future.

Despite the overall opportunities for the global education technology market being favorable, high initial investment incurred on setting up a smart classroom and lack of awareness in emerging and under-developed nations are major challenges for this market. Nevertheless, with the implementation of government programs to promote education across emerging nations will augur well for the global education technology and smart classroom market. Hence during the coming years, opportunities in Latin America and Asia Pacific will ripen thereby enabling the demand for Ed Tech and smart classroom technologies to spike higher.

Regionally, the report segments the global education technology and smart classroom market as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. As developed economies are majorly at the fore of the latest technological innovation, TMR forecast robust opportunities for the market in North America and Europe. While the market is expected to surge at an exponential pace in aforementioned regions, the opportunities in developing nations will also remain extensive through the course of the forecast period.

