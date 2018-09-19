D. Jones TheGeneral to release his new single “My Ting A Ling”

Charlotte, North Carolina, (September 19, 2018) – D. Jones the General, a leading musician from Charlotte, NC is all set to release new music and make his mark in the world of multicultural music movement. A gifted musician in his own right who has been making tunes from a very early age, he is known for introducing a whole new concept of music which blends various cultures and musical styles in a one of a kind manner.

Recently D. Jones TheGeneral has entered into a partnership with DubElectro Global and Creation Entertainment for bringing electrifying music that is sure to appeal to a broad base of fans. He is all set to release his upcoming single called “My Ting A Ling”. The CD is also going to have unique artwork attached to it. The announcement of this launch has already captivated his new and longtime fans, music executives and investors who are eagerly waiting for this new project.

As a musician with a keen sense on combining different musical styles, Darnell “D.” Jones TheGeneral has previously produced numerous hits that have captivated his audience. It is therefore no wonder that this new hit is also going to leave a lasting impact among his fans.

About Darnell “D.” Jones the General:

Darnell “D.” Jones TheGeneral is a musician from Charlotte, NC who is all set to release his new single.

To know more about Darnell “D.” Jones TheGeneral, visit http://artistecard.com/djonesthegeneral.

