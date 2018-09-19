Tech

Cogniter Technologies to Host Job Fair Roadshows in Punjab

Cogniter Technologies is organizing job fair Roadshows for Fresher/Experienced (DOT NET, WEB DESIGN) in the four cities in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Bathinda, and Amritsar from 24 September to 26 September.

The respective Roadshows will provide an invaluable recruitment platform connecting you with high-quality jobs and an incredible opportunity to learn and grow in one of the best IT Company in India and abroad.

Cogniter Technologies is looking for individuals that want to go that extra mile and work hard towards individual and company’s success. Working hard is a prerequisite and Cogniter want employees to bring their personality to work.

By participating in these job fair Roadshows candidates can future-proof themselves by being focused on what they from their careers and embracing the opportunities that come their way. This will help them become experienced and knowledgeable retailers with a highly desirable set of skills

Why Work at Cogniter Technologies?

Cogniter Technologies is a well-established US-based web/mobile development and internet marketing company delivering the top quality end to end solutions to its clients worldwide. We have more than 15 years of industry experience in making world-class web-based applications and mobile apps.

At Cogniter Technologies, we’re a strong team of 100+ techies, driven by a shared passion to stay ahead of the curve. Cogniter puts employees at the forefront of innovation where they collaborate with each other to nurture ideas and create a culture that breeds success.

A career at Cogniter Technologies gives you an opportunity to join in the dynamic culture that welcomes your ideas and your entrepreneurial spark. The learning opportunities are vast and you’ll get an opportunity to work with the best minds in the industry.

Most important, we are ISO 9001:2015 Certified and a Microsoft Gold Partner.

Are you ready to explore this amazing opportunity?
Contact at any one of the numbers: 9878490165, 8146513814
Email: jobs@cogniter.com, hjhajj@cogniter.com

