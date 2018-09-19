Uncategorized

Best Spincast Reels

Almost every angler has owned a spincasting reel at some point in time, although you may not remember it, if it was your first reel. For a long time, these tiny closed faced reels were considered “for beginners only.” Best Spincast Reels

But times are changing, and a growing number of anglers are realizing that although limited in their ability to tackle larger, heavy species and how they can work some lures, closed face reels still have a place in any fishing locker.

Spincasting reels have a strong reputation for being easy to use, and excellent choices for beginners targeting small fish, but too lightweight for tackling larger gamefish.

Over the past few years, this has begun to change. Yes, they are still perfect for teaching new anglers the basics as they are easy to cast and well suited for dunking worms or tossing basic lures.

But a growing number of experienced anglers have found that although they are limited in terms of line capacity, power and ability to land hard running or heavy species, they still have a place in adult fishing.

Plus, closed-face reels are still as fun as they ever were.

fisher with spincast reel

No, you will not want to target flathead catfish, hungry muskies or even trophy bass with even the best spincasting reel, but that doesn’t mean you cannot successfully land nice trout, panfish, smaller catfish or even respectable bass with one of the new and improved designs.

Although most spincasting reels share many of the same features, including a closed face, they are not all equal. The key to getting the most out of your spincasting reel is selecting the best one for the intended task.

Here are some of the best of the best and how they can be added to your reel selection.

