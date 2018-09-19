Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market Industry Research, Forecast 2018-2025

This report studies the global Agricultural Biologicals Testing market status and forecast, categorizes the global Agricultural Biologicals Testing market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
The global Agricultural Biologicals Testing market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
SGS S.A. (Switzerland)
Staphyt SA (France)
Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg)
SynTech Research (U.S.)
i2LResearch (U.S.)
BioTecnologie BT (Italy)
Anadiag Group (France)
Bionema Limited (U.K.)
RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd.(New Zealand)
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Analytical
Regulatory
Field Support
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Biological Product Manufacturers
Government Agencies
Others
Table of content
Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market Research Report 2018
1 Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Agricultural Biologicals Testing
1.2 Agricultural Biologicals Testing Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Analytical
1.2.4 Regulatory
1.2.5 Field Support
1.3 Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing Segment by Application
1.3.1 Agricultural Biologicals Testing Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Biological Product Manufacturers
1.3.3 Government Agencies
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
