Business

3B Products Announces Patent Issued for Package Damage Indication

Comment(0)

Fort Washington, Pennsylvania- The newly issued patent for Damage-Indicating PackagingTM allows 3B Products, Inc. (“3BP”) to move forward with more extensive research and development and further expand its smart packaging product line. The company, known as 3BPTM is an intelligent packaging manufacturing startup with a unique line of packaging for the condom, pharmaceutical, food, and cannabis markets. The patent provides distinct intelligence features that set new standards in package safety.

“3BP is not reinventing the packaging wheel, we’ve just figured out a way to make it safer”, says co-Founder Auguste Jacques. 3BP’s Damage-Indicating Packaging is “smart” and designed to automatically identify and act on tampering, contamination, and counterfeiting of packaged and pre-packaged products. The state-of-the-art product packaging quickly identifies contamination by heat, time, and/or air. 3BP’s patented damage-indicating, contamination-evident indicators turn a distinctive color that warns the consumer that the product is unfit for its intended use. The color change is customizable to a manufacturer’s needs/request or based on application.

The color changing technology provides a value-added synergy to existing packaging, and can easily and successfully be applied to any of the product packaging currently on the market. The product is cost-effective for manufacturers and distributors and safe for consumers. Now that the patent has been issued, 3BP is actively working on a new phase of R & D while looking for partnerships and investors. The next phase of R &D will include more advanced live track and trace packaging.

For more information, contact Dana Klein at DKlein@dkmc.com.

Related Articles
Business

Yorkshire Artificial Lawns proud to announce expansion into Sheffield.

Here at Yorkshire Artificial Lawns www.yorkshireartificialgrass.com. We have some exciting news which we’re sure you will love – we’re expanding further! We already have our Huddersfield, Wakefield and Leeds branches but now we are coming to SHEFFIELD! The new Sheffield office will be just like our Huddersfield Branch, meaning you can call down to view […]
Business

Global SSD for Gaming Market Insights, Trends, Status and Outlook 2018 – 2025

The market insights strategic on Global SSD for Gaming Market report covers the leading competitors and analysis of the key factors influencing the market including the drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and the potential growth opportunities.It begins with definition, segmentation/classification and further sheds light on SSD for Gaming industry chain analysis, executive summary, value chain analysis, […]
Business

2015-2023 World Low Density Microcellular Polyurethane Foam Market Research Report by Product Type, End-User (Application) and Regions (Countries)

The comprehensive analysis of Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market along with the market elements such as market drivers, market trends, challenges and restraints. The various factors which will help the buyer in studying the Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor Analysis and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *