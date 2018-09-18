Business

We are producing various products from small devices including vacuum devices for researches

We have been accumulating our experiences and know-hows on productions of precision components and advanced vacuum devices via cooperative projects performed with other companies, universities and research institutes for multiple years. Especially the intangible values are expected to be relatively higher due to the technical support from the vacuum center, Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science.

We promise to make our best efforts to provide the best products through non-stop quality improvements and technological innovations based on continuous efforts and passions with young and highly experienced talents to become the trusted Main Partner by customers. Also, we promise to utilize our full power in equipment/part development projects as a partner of Samsung Electronics, Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science, National Fusion Research Institute and other prominent research organizations in Korea. Vacuum Technology Based System

Ceramic pebbles

Ceramic (Lithium Titanate) Pebbles

The existing ceramic ball production method has limitations such as ball size and production of impurities, so it is difficult for application in the production method of proliferation material for nuclear fusion reactors using lithium titanium oxide. Lithium titanium oxide (Li2TiO3) is used as the tritium proliferation material for nuclear fusion reactors. The company developed the manufacturing system enabling mass production of 50kg or more annually.
Specification
· Diameter: 1.0±0.05 mm
· Roundness : < 0.05 mm
· Purity : < 10 ppm

Applications
Breeding Blanket
For Fusion Reactor
Features
Pebbles
· High thermal conductivity, stability
· High chemical stability
· High mechanical resistance
Manufacturing System
· Patented dispensing & washing technology
· Capacity: 50 kg per year
· Fully automatic operation Ceramic pebbles

