Watersports Is Poised To Become the Biggest Watersport and Jet Ski Activity Center In Dubai

Watersports by First Yacht

Watersports South Beach

at La Mer by Meeras

Tel: +971 56 901 8799 (South)

Tel: +971 58 884 9240 (North) / +971 58 884 9241

Email: info@watersports.ae

As one of the most popular watersports in Dubai, jet skiing is no longer for adventure seekers. It is a watersport that can be learned, tested and even turned into a professional sport. Jet skiing is not a difficult sport to try out for first time riders. It is fun-filled and adventurous and offers an incredible sense of speed and freedom. Watersports by First Yacht offers new and experienced Jet Ski riders the best rental equipment, finest instructors and highest standard of service.

Rent from the best at Watersports with light and easy to handle jet skis. There are Jet Ski tours and professional Jet Ski packages. A qualified instructor and Jet Ski rider will be available to offer the best guidance and training.

Jet skiing is one watersport that is also similar to a fitness routine. It is the perfect way to achieve fitness and a summer physique. As a popular fitness sport, it is perfect for individuals who want to lose weight and achieve the desired results. Jet skiing is exciting and the perfect opportunity to achieve overall fitness. It may take a few lessons but with an experienced Jet Ski instructor, the perfectly toned body is within reach.

The Head of Watersports by First Yacht notes, “Everyone should attempt jet ski activity when on vacation in Dubai. It is exhilarating and an adventurous watersport unlike anything else. Rent a pair of jet skis from us and create memories to last a lifetime”.

He further stated, “We provide the best jet ski equipment, which is light and easy to handle. We also provide leading and professional instructors for your safety. We want it to be a spectacular adventure that will keep you coming back to experience more”.

About Us

Watersports by First Yacht is a professional spot for the best watersport activities in Dubai. It is located at Meeras Project called La Mer Watersports. The primary goal of the company is to provide the highest standard of watersports activities which include jet skiing, flyboard, paddle rental, waterbike and wakboard. Watersport organises events to enjoy the perfect day at the beach. For more information, visit our website on https://watersports.ae/best-activities-dubai/.