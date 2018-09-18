Business

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Industry: Market Analysis and Forecast 2018-2025

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) also sometimes referred as drones are used as aircraft systems without a human pilot aboard. They are often employed in missions which are dangerous for manned aircraft.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) market is mainly driven by increasing demand for UAVs in commercial applications and enhanced capabilities of UAVs to fight terrorism. However, regulatory policies & procedural issues acts as a major restraint for the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) market. 

North America led to the largest market share in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market due to increased application in military, home-security and commercial areas. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate owing to the growing trend of globalization & automation and instability due to internal political tensions. 

The worldwide market for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.1% over the next five years, will reach 24400 million US$ in 2023, from 11700 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

  • DJI Innovations
  • AeroVironment
  • Cybaero
  • Parrot
  • Israel Aerospace Industries
  • Airbus Group
  • Microdrones
  • Boeing

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

  • Small UAV
  • Tactical UAV
  • Strategic UAV
  • Special Purpose UAV

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

  • Military
  • Civil & Commercial
  • Homeland Security

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market.

  1. To describe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
  2. To analyze the top manufacturers of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), with sales, revenue, and price of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), in 2016 and 2017;
  3. To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
  4. To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
  5. To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
  6. To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
  7. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
  8. To describe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

