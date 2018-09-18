Business

The Parental Similarities of being a Manager

Comment(0)

Every single one of us is a child, just as everyone in the workplace context is an employee. Similarly, not everyone is a parent, just as not everyone is a manager.

For those managers who deal with groups of people, finding one recognized and accepted managerial method becomes a challenge. Imagine if there were one established method of parenting; families would be tightly knit and children wouldn’t complain of bad family experiences. Unfortunately, there is no agreed-upon manner of solving parenting challenges and running a family.

When it comes to managing a group of people, each with their own characteristics and personalities, there can be no ultimate management technique. A managerial practice is usually adopted basis the skills that a manager possesses. In addition to these key skills, a manager also creates his own style which serves as a significant differentiator. Hence, classifying the good from the great.

The bigger the child grows, the more the parent learns, enriching his knowledge and experience. Basis this learning, he continues to mould his parenting method to raise his child. Through a systematic and guided learning process, a manager can develop his own style which is appropriate for both him and his team.

Great Manager Institute™ offers recommended learning modules and action planning, customized as per the individual’s profile. This profile is created basis his effectiveness score, which is further used as a guide along his developmental journey.

As long as we acknowledge that there is no single identified method of managing groups of people, we can invest our time and effort into designing a managerial style to suit our workgroups. Invest in building great workplace experiences for your team members, by being the best at what you do.

#styleisthenewskill #greatpeoplemanager

Related Articles
Business

2018 Cocoa Beans Market by Trend, Technology, Core Material and Application Forecast Up To 2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting ™ added a Cocoa Beans Market Report, By Source, Type, Application, Product and Geography- Global Market Share, Trend Analysis and Forecast Up To 2024 Cocoa bean is a seed of a tropical tree called ‘Cacao’ that is used primarily in the production of chocolate, cocoa, cocoa butter and other food […]
Business

Global Steam and Vapour Generating Boiler Market Size, Competitive Trends: Radiant Insights, Inc

This publication enables readers the critical perspectives to be able to evaluate the world market for steam and vapour generating boilers. This publication enables readers the critical perspectives to be able to evaluate the world market for steam and vapour generating boilers. The publication provides the market size, growth and forecasts at the global level as […]
Business

Lithuania Alcoholic Drinks Market by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description : Alcoholic drinks is going through tough times in Lithuania. The declining population and stricter regulation of the market dragged down volume sales in all categories within alcoholic drinks in 2016. Also, a relatively short and cold summer season, the introduction of a deposit system for single-use packaging, the emerging health and wellness trend […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *