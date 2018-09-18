Lifestyle

Soft Touch is a Renowned Cosmetic Tattoo Studio Known For Offering Best Quality Semi-Permanent Makeup!

Comment(0)

Women interested in getting permanent makeup and looking for a studio that provides the best permanent makeup services in Vancouver, WA, USA shall find worth reading this. It is important to mention that permanent makeup is considered to be micro pigmentation that it similar to tattoos used for correcting the imperfections like scars by using a needle for placing pigmented granules below the upper layers of the skin. Soft Touch Permanent Makeup is one such studio located in Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA, the United States that is a renowned cosmetic tattoo studio known for offering best premium semi-permanent makeup services. The process quality is extraordinary to ensure complete client satisfaction by providing a beautiful yet natural look. Pigments used are also effective and do not contain iron oxides.

While being a renowned cosmetic tattoo studio in Portland the only aim of the studio is to provide the best permanent make up services. Professionals associated with the studio are well experienced in offering the best services while covering the most common areas like eyebrows, lip line, and eye line, as permanent makeup is performed majorly in these areas. Nataliia is one of the renowned, experienced, certified and licensed permanent makeup artists having over more than 13 years of experience in this profession. The latest technology is used to provide new and highest quality services to the clients. You can visit the website softtouchpmu.com to know more about the studio and the wide range of services it specializes.

All those who are looking for best permanent eyebrows Portland and Vancouver services must approach this studio, as it offers the best permanent eyebrow services. other than permanent eyebrow services the studio offers other services as well that includes permanent eyeliner, lip color, freckles, blush, powder brows, eyebrow microblading, micro-needling, camouflage black circles, scalp pigmentation and nose, full face contouring.

You can go through the testimonial section online to see the reviews of the clients, as this will encourage you to avail the service from the studio. You can schedule an appointment and in case of any query, you can approach the studio via email or phone call.

Contact info:

Soft Touch Permanent Makeup

Address: 13875 SE Mill Plain Blvd Vancouver, WA 98684, United States

Tel.: 949-310-6992

Email: softtouch.us2016@gmail.com

Website: https://softtouchpmu.com/

Related Articles
Lifestyle

Gong Cha Tea Shops Launches New Delicious Bubble Waffle Treat!

New York, NY – It appears as though Gong Cha USA – the most successful Bubble Tea franchise in the world has a lot in the works as of late… For starters, they’ll be having a grand opening in Austin, TX on June 8th the location will be at: (2021 Guadalupe Street/Austin, TX 78705). It […]
Lifestyle

Weekly Hotels Shared Reasons of Increasing Use of Booking Portals for Extended Stay Booking

editor

Recently, a representative of Weekly Hotels shared with the media that the information and fact clearly show an inclination of travelers towards the hotel booking portal, especially, when they are going for an extended stay. According to the shared details, there is a positive shift and at a larger extent in the usage of the […]
Lifestyle

Study reflects growing popularity of Ready To Eat foods in Indian Metros

Study reflects growing popularity of Ready To Eat foods in Indian Metros Women consumers reflect higher consumption as opposed to men Velocity MR, a leading market research and analysis company announced the results of their pan India study to understand the growing popularity of Heat-and-Eat / RTE (Ready to Eat) food products in India. The […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *