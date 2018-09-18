Overview Chitosan kimchi & Red Cabbage manufacturer in Korea

Haenam cabbage was grown by the pure sea breeze with pure water, based on fertile red clay. It was approved with suitability in safety analysis result of export agricultural products with clean and healthy organic farming.

Chitosan cabbage was grown by pure sea breeze with pure water based on fertile red clay. Chitosan masterpiece kimchi was produced in traditional Namdo way. Using best natural ingredients as fruitful Haenam cabbage and chitosan, abundant blue crab, flatfish, our Kimchi smells less salted seafood, having tasty and deep flavor due to best ingredients and harmony of traditional skill.

Chitosan kimchi is a functional kimchi that preserves the original taste of kimchi enriching the nutrient of kimchi by combining fermented food kimchi and chitosan, good for immunity strengthening, containing both taste and health. Meet Haenam cabbage and Haenam kimchi at Sungjin, Farming Association Corporation, full of taste, health, sincerity, and care for the eater!

It is delicious Anthocyanin Kimchi which is made with plump and crunchy Red Korean Cabbage from Ttangkkeut Village, Haenam, and with the 100% pure Korean farm product. The cabbage grown in red clay land from Haenam, the clean area at the southernmost tip, with ocean breeze, is pickled in bay salt from salt pond of Haenam. And naturally fermented fish with Korean crab of abundant Chitosan, flounder and yellow con-ina, is put wholeheartedly to bring the deep savor as comfort food.

Red Cabbage

Anthocyanin “Red Cabbage”

• All the ingredients of Kimchi are made with 100% pure Korean farm product.

• Plump and crunchy head by growing more than 90 days has good taste.

• Stable hygiene cleaning in HACCP-certified facilities.

Transformation of cabbage! Red Chinese Cabbage containing a large amount – of Anthocyanins

Anthocyanins Red Korean Cabbage, the natural supplements for the healthy lives of people around the world alike 100 years life, is contained in the Red Korean Cabbage of Haenam’s specialty that grew in fertile red clay with the ocean breeze. It shows that the Red Korean Cabbage contains the most amount of anthocyanin (42.87ug / mg per 100mg) among the plants examined by far. It Is popular nutritious beverage produced by adding the best domestic honey in the finest pure Red Korean Cabbage without any preservatives or additives in the manufacturing process. Golden Ratio between anthocyanins Red Korean Cabbage and domestic honey grown in nature! The smooth taste of honey and rich nutrition of red cabbage are at once!