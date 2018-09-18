Health and Wellness

New Aged Care Standards — Australian Aged Care Quality

Comment(0)

The transition to the new Aged Care Quality Standards has begun. All providers across the domain of care, no matter what service they provide, are encouraged to adjust their organizational structures, policies, and procedures to meet the new accreditation standards. As the new Aged Care Standards rolls out, Frontline Care Solutions will be at the forefront of helping providers meet the new standards.

The new Aged Care Quality Standards affects all aged care services — aged care homes, nursing homes or residential aged care facilities, home care, community care, respite care, National Indigenous Torres Strait Islands aged care arrangement, National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), and other services under the Commonwealth Home Support Program.

Dr. Drew Dwyer, resident gerontologist with Frontline Care Solutions, shares their plans to help clients with the implementation of the new Aged Care Standards and explains what could happen if organisations do not comply with the new Aged Care Standards.

WATCH HERE: https://youtu.be/I7rWbbXrwn8

To know how Frontline Care Solutions help your organisation comply with the new standards, visit www.frontlinecaresolutions.com or send your inquiries to admin@frontlinecaresolutions.com.

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Hip Tendinitis Market – Granular Market Report and Review, 2018

editor

Market Scenario: Hip tendonitis refer to a condition in which single or many tendons connects various muscles to the hip bone, get damaged. The hip and pelvis joints supports the body weight in an upright position. The muscles present in this region are more bulky and strong, however, tendons are prone to damage with increasing […]
Health and Wellness

Greatest product to cope with neuropathy

editor

December 24th, 2016 – healthbulletin.org is offering the most comprehensive as well as genuinely effective nerventrax review – special supplement for people suffering from neuropathy. No doubt, we do live in a very fast-paced society. People these days are constantly in a hurry, rushing to handle some tasks or to deal with some responsibilities. Of […]
Health and Wellness

Moonbow Introduces Air Purifier with PM 2.5 Indicator And Air Quality Monitor

editor

The brand Moonbow from the house of HSIL Limited has expanded its product portfolio of air purifiers with the launch of a new, stylish and compact room air purifier AP –A8609UIA with a PM 2.5 Indicator and air quality monitor that keeps a track on the air quality in the room in real time. The […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *