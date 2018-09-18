Business

Natural Linalool Market: Industry Size, Demand, Trends and 2023 Future Report

Linalool is seen in over 200 species of plants especially in the ones of the Botanical family, Lamiaceae, which includes scented herbs and mints. This is a very commonly seen terpene alcohol chemical which is present in spice plants that find many commercial applications.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Natural Linalool Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Linalool has also been found in some fungi and cannabis. They have a pleasant scent similar to a floral fragrance, with a touch of spiciness. Linalool also goes by other names such as β-linalool, p-linalool, linalyl alcohol, linalyl oxide, 3,7-dimethyl-1,6-octadien-3-ol, and allo-ocimenol.

The worldwide market for Natural Linalool is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2023, from 140 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

  • Symrise
  • Jiangxi East
  • Tianxiang
  • Jiaxing Sunlong Industrial & Trading
  • Purong Essences

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

  • 99% Linalool
  • 97%-99%
  • Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

  • Fragrance
  • Flavor
  • Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Natural Linalool market.

Chapter 1, to describe Natural Linalool Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Natural Linalool, with sales, revenue, and price of Natural Linalool, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Natural Linalool, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Natural Linalool market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Natural Linalool sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

