Mathis Law Title Company Reveals New Website Design

Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) September 17, 2018 – Mathis Law Company, a Northern Virginia title company, recently revealed its new website design. The company’s updated site makes it easier for visitors to find the information they need about the company’s Fairfax title services.

Site users now experience a modern website. The pages are designed to provide information in an uncluttered manner, with a variety of visual and textual elements that help them understand and remember information. There are several buttons throughout the site that visitors can use to schedule an appointment or contact the firm for more information. The site’s homepage is divided into several sections, including an introduction, contact information, and sections discussing the firm, its philosophy, and its staff. This design creates a stress free user experience for site visitors.

Mathis Law Company’s new website is designed with ease of use in mind. The site is compatible with both computers and mobile devices, ensuring that it looks elegant and can easily be used on either type of device. The home page contains a clearly labeled banner menu for easy navigation, with several opportunities for visitors to contact the firm throughout. The page also provides a small summary of other pages, such as a staff page and philosophy page, so that users who would like more information know where to find it. Users who are seeking something else, however, can easily scan the page until they find what they want instead of wading through large blocks of text. This design makes the site much more user friendly easy to use, ensuring that site visitors can quickly find what they need.

Robin G. Mathis has over 30 years of legal experience in all areas of real estate settlement services. She and her talented staff provide a variety of services related to property titles in the Northern Virginia area, including settlements, title insurance, contract preparation and review, builder services, conducting closings, and refinancing for any client. Mathis personally conducts each closing to ensure that clients receive the best service possible and is available for support throughout the entire settlement process. For more information, contact the firm at 703-214-4020. Mathis Law Company is headquartered at 11325 Random Hills Road, Suite 160, Fairfax, VA 22030.

