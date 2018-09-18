M-Education Market Pegged to Expand Robustly During 2016-2026

Mobile has become a necessity and the smartphone are easily available these days at a competitive pricing. Devices such as personal computer, laptop, tablet, and mobile phones can be termed under ‘mobile’. The factor of being portable and ease of using it anywhere, at any time is making it more attractive, all that is required is an internet connection and the user is connected to anyone anywhere. E-learning is initiating a shift towards smart devices targeting the learners to learn from their mobile devices. Targeting the lifestyle that is led by the people today, accessibility is the game changer for the learners, they can access it while in a taxi, waiting for appointments, and all they need to have is a mobile device and internet connection. M-education is sharing of knowledge sources by keeping the learners constantly updated with raw data and information. For the Education sector, mobile connectivity provides an opportunity to offer new ways of learning and teaching that ultimately will open up new markets for mobile operators across the world and improve performance, efficiency, and experience of learners and teachers.

Global M-Education Market: Drivers

Many people from different age groups deciding to proceed for formal online courses in their extra time. These mobile devices would increase access to updated materials and would enable collaboration and strengthen learner’s experience. In response to this opportunity, many educational initiatives are being considered to accelerate mobile learning. The key for successfully channeling m-education revolution will not simply be about digitizing the current educational system, the real appeal would be allowing people follow their passion, leveraging their talent.

Global M-Education Market: Restraints

Providing content for mobile devices requires numerous development to get it right and to make it attractive for learners. The hurdle for smartphone users, while learning in their devices is that they are constantly interrupted by calls, chat, SMS, eMail, Facebook, Twitter, etc., and this breaks concentration may well prove to be the real problem to be solved. These are a few factors which would make the learners think before shifting to mobile learning affecting the global m-education market negatively.

Global M-Education Market: Segmentation

Global m-education market can be segmented on the basis of type of mobile operating system (OS), level of education, learning management system (LMS), learning solution type, and type of solution. On the basis of mobile operating system, global m-education market can be segmented into Android OS, iPhone OS, Windows OS, and others. On the basis of level of education, global m-education market can be segmented into, pre-primary, primary, secondary, higher secondary, graduation, post-graduation and above, and others. On the basis of learning management system (LMS), global m-education market can be segmented into open source and proprietary. Based on learning solution type, global m-education market can be segmented into classroom learning, corporate learning, and distant learning. On the basis of type of solution, global m-education market can be segmented into interactive, and non-interactive.

Global M-Education Market: Regional Outlook

Global M-Education market is currently quite fragmented. M-Education has much business potential, but the most exciting and rewarding aspect of these education is that students of any age or background might have the chance to pursue knowledge that is meaningful, relevant, and realistic to achieve in their own lives. North America and European markets are well developed in the global m-education market, whereas APAC region has the maximum opportunity followed by Latin America and MEA, where technology is yet to be advanced.

Global M-Education Market: Competition Landscape

Key vendors in global M-Education market include Adobe systems Incorporated, Blackboard Inc., D2L Corporation, LearnCast – (Achieve Labs Inc.) , WizIQ Inc., Aptara Inc., Articulate Global, inc., City & Guilds, Docebo S.p.A.

