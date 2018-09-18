Intubation Scopes Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2026

Intubation is a medical procedure that involves inserting a tube into the body. It is usually done so that an open airway can be maintained for a patient. Intubation is also used to administer certain drugs or medicines. It is carried out in patients who are very ill, seriously injured, or anesthetized patients to aid ventilation of lungs and to curb the possibility of any airway hindrance. Intubation is generally done when a patient is not conscious either due to an injury or an illness, or is under sedation. Intubation scopes are valuable tools that guide in the intubation procedure. These scopes enable physicians to have a clear view of the passage that is intubated. In case of intubation of a patient who is awake, a flexible bronchoscopy is better tolerated as compared to laryngoscopy which is done with a standard laryngoscope.

Technological advancements in surgical procedures, excellent portability, rise in intubation procedures due to serious injuries or illnesses, and increase in emergency services for airway management fuel the global intubation scopes market. Manufacturers are taking efforts to make intubation scopes safer, efficient, and minimize their abrasiveness. This is expected to propel the global intubation scopes market during the forecast period. The complexity of carrying out the intubation procedure along with certain risks such as infections and trauma to the trachea or vocal cord in carrying out the procedure are likely to hamper the growth of the global market.

The global intubation scopes market can be segmented based on product type, usage, and end-user. In terms of product type, the global market can be bifurcated into rigid and flexible intubation scopes. The flexible intubation scopes segment is expected to account for a significant market share, as these scopes are easy to use and more comfortable and less traumatic for patients. Relatively, rigid intubation scopes are not commonly used, as these are not as comfortable as flexible scopes. Based on usage, the global intubation scopes market can be classified into reusable and disposable. The disposable intubation scopes segment is expected to capture high market share owing to lesser chances of infection because of less risk of cross-contamination. In some cases, disposable blades are used in reusable scopes to reduce the risk of infection and make it more cost effective. In terms of end-user, the global market can be divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics. The hospitals segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share, attributed to high number of intubation procedures performed in hospitals.

In terms of region, the global intubation scopes market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. State-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure and rapid technological advancements in intubation scopes and techniques are expected to boost the growth of the market. Europe is expected to be the second largest market in terms of revenue. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness steady growth due to technological innovations, rise in demand for new medical devices, and higher adoption of these procedures resulting in improved clinical outcomes.

Key players operating in the global intubation scopes market include PENTAX Medical, Olympus Corporation, Ambu A/S, Medis Medical, Flexicare Medical Limited, Smiths Medical, Zhuhai Mindhao Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Teleflex Incorporated, Alamo Scientific, Inc., and KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG.

