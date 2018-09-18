Tech

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market Expected to Reach US$ 5,383.8 Mn by 2026

Comment(0)

The global industrial wireless sensor networks market was valued at US$ 1,950.6 Mn in 2017 and is projected to register compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 12.3% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” The report suggests that the better reliability and availability of industrial wireless sensor networks as compared to conventional industrial wired sensor networks is likely to spur the demand for industrial wireless sensor networks in the coming years (2018 to 2026).

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/industrial-wireless-sensor-networks-iwsn-market.html

As key players introduce new industrial wireless sensor networks technology and solutions in developed markets such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, these regions are likely to account for dominating share of this market. Growing demand for industrial wireless sensor networks from the manufacturing sector in emerging markets such as China and India is likely to boost growth of the Asia Pacific industrial wireless sensor networks market at a growth rate of around 16.1% from 2018 to 2026.

Although conventional industrial wired sensor networks can operate in an industrial setting, they are very costly and inefficient. Industrial wireless sensor networks on the other hand are much more efficient. Considerable cost is saved on industrial wireless sensor networks as there is less wiring used. Industrial wireless sensor networks can also be placed in locations which are technically unreachable, giving them an edge over their conventional counterparts. Industrial wireless sensor networks have a higher penetration in developed economies as compared to developing economies.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=434

Based on type, the industrial wireless sensor networks market is segmented into Flow, Gas, Temperature, Pressure, and Others (Level, Humidity etc.). In 2026, others sub-segment is expected to hold more than one third of the total market and expand at a steady rate throughout the forecast period. Industrial wireless sensor networks not only improve efficiency but also reduce maintenance costs due to comparatively less wiring and connections than conventional wired sensors. In terms of technology, the market is segmented into Bluetooth, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Near Field Communication (NFC), Cellular, and Others (wirelessHART, ISA 100.11a etc.). Primarily driven by battery efficiency, the ZigBee sub-segment is expected to hold a bulk share of the total market and grow at a rapid pace throughout the forecast period. On the basis of industry

Related Articles
Tech

Bulgarian IT industry is making it easy for UK businesses to increase their profits

Over the recent years Eastern European IT industry has earned a privileged position on the radar of UK businesses. A growing number of British businesses are choosing to work with off-shore partners from that region, Bulgaria in particular, for their BPO and IT needs, that including several of the British Government institutions as well. The […]
Tech

Powered Smart 2017 Global Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Excell Reports has released its latest research-based report entitled “Global Powered Smart Card Market”. Global Powered Smart Card Market to reach USD 5749.8 million by 2025.Global Powered Smart Card Market valued approximately USD 2062.2 million in 2016 are anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 60.4% over the forecast period 2017-2025. […]
Tech

Industrial Vision Market Overview – Key Futuristic Trends and Opportunities 2023

Market Highlights: Global industrial vision market is coming up with whole new innovation in healthcare industry. The robotic surgery device allows surgeons to manipulate expert robotic limbs in order to perform surgeries with fine detail and in tight spaces and with less vibrations that would not be possible by the human hand alone. Robotic surgery […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *