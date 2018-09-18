Business

Global Scandium Oxide Market Analysis by Types, Applications and Manufacturers till 2025

Comment(0)

18th September 2018 – Global Scandium Oxide Market is classified on the basis of type, application and geography. Scandium (III) oxide is a lightweight refractory oxide. It comes from several sources including minerals, certain uranium tailings and some phosphate ores. It has a white crystalline appearance.

Scandium oxide is used in high-temperature systems for its resistance to heat and thermal shock, electronic ceramics, and glass composition as a helper material. Major uses for scandium oxide are in solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC’s), high-strength aluminum alloys, high intensity metal halide lamps, electronics, and laser research. Scandium oxide is the primary form of refined scandium produced by the mining industry. Scandium oxide is also known by other names such as discandium trioxide, scandia, scandium sesquioxide, scandium(III)-oxid, scandium-III-oxid, scandium(III) oxide, scandiumoxid..

Access Scandium Oxide Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/scandium-oxide-market

The factors that propel the growth of the Scandium Oxide Market include increasing demand and wide range of applications. Scandium Oxide Market is classified on the basis of type as Scandium Oxide 99.9%, Scandium Oxide 99.99%, Scandium Oxide 99.999% and Scandium Oxide 99.9995%. Scandium Oxide Market is classified on the basis of application as electric and light source material, Al-Sc alloys, laser material and others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

  • Intermix-met
  • LTD.INRAMTECH
  • Atlantic Equipment
  • Treibacher
  • Low Hanging Fruit
  • Hunan Oriental Scandium
  • CNMC (Guangxi) Pgma
  • Rare Earth Aluminum (Funing)
  • Hunan Rare Earth Metal Materia
  • Huizhou Top Metal Material
  • Wante Special New material
  • Ganzhou Kemingrui
  • GORING High-Tech Material

 

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

  • Scandium Oxide 99.9%
  • Scandium Oxide 99.99%
  • Scandium Oxide 99.999%
  • Scandium Oxide 99.9995%

 

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

  • Electric and Light Source Materials
  • Al-Sc Alloys
  • Laser Materials
  • Other Applications

 

Request a Sample Copy of Scandium Oxide Market Report @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/scandium-oxide-market/request-sample

 

The key points of this report are:

  • To analyze and study the global Scandium Oxide capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
  • Focuses on the key Scandium Oxide manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
  • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
  • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
  • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
  • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
  • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

 

Visit Our Blog @ https://marketfuturereports.wordpress.com

 

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

 

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

 

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Related Articles
Business

Global Artificial Turf Market Trends, Size, Growth, Revenue Status and Forecast 2018-2023

The market intelligence study on Global Artificial Turf Market provides an exclusive tool for evaluating the market, feature opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making.It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the changing structure of the Artificial Turf industry.The market report focuses on the […]
Business

Global Camera Module Market Report 2023: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market projections for upcoming years

We have produced a new premium report Camera Module Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Camera Module. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report […]
Business

Flat 55% Discount By iCustomBoxes on all Custom Boxes at Cyber Monday 2017

editor

Icustomboxes launches their press release with paying awards to their regular customers News being provided by the CEO of the company November 14, 10:28 ET According to the sources Icustomboxes are planning to commercialize their new launch of Google Cardboard VR glass as well as custom box wholesale for Cyber Monday 2017 and the customers […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *