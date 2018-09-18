Global Holographic display Market Insights, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2023

Market Highlights:

The holographic display market is expected to report strong growth between 2016 and 2023. The increasing use of holographic displays in medical imaging is one of the chief drivers of the market. Besides this, the rising demand for holographic projections at events, fashion shows, conferences, product launch ceremonies, and product marketing events is also expected to help the market gain pace through the course of the forecast period.

The launch of digital signage modules and holographic touchable kiosks devices has stimulated the dawn of the smart touchable holographic display market, which is further anticipated to revolutionize the market over the forecast period. New product developments, concords, joint ventures, and acquisitions are the chief strategies espoused by leading market players to achieve growth in the global holographic display market.

key players:

Some of the key players in the market are AV Concepts (U.S.), Eon Reality Inc. (U.S.), Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan), Qualcomm (U.S.), Zebra Imaging (U.S.), Holoxica (U.S.), Musion Das Hologram Ltd. (U.K.), Provision Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Realview Imaging Ltd. (Israel), and ViewSonic Corp. (U.S.), among others

Segmentation

The global holographic display market is segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, end-users, and region. On the basis of the technology, the segment is further classified into semitransparent, touchable, laser, and piston. On the basis of the product type, the segment is further classified into the camera, digital signage, kiosks, medical imaging equipment, smart TVs, and others. On the basis of the application, the segment is classified into 3D image projection, image storage, image replication, scanning &detecting of scattered light, real-time non-destructive testing. On the basis of the end-users, the segment is further classified into healthcare, media and entertainment, defense and aerospace, educational sector, automobile, manufacturing, and many more.

Key Findings:

Medical imaging applications are likely to experience a favorable growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness regarding their benefits among the medical community leading to the adoption of holography products for clinical applications.

EchoPixel a revolution in 3D medical imaging, produced a software system that converts 2D images to stereoscopic 3D images. The system makes it possible for medical professionals in diagnostics, surgical planning, and interventional radiology to ‘cut’ virtual tissue, organs, and other body parts at various angles.

Regional Analysis:

The U.S. dominated the North American holographic display market in 2016, which can be attributed to extensive R&D activities for development of new-age holography products to be used for various applications in the field of medicine. Emerging countries such as China and India in the Asia Pacific region are likely to contribute to the increasing adoption of holography products in the coming years due to the increasing awareness related to the benefits of holography technology along with rising disposable income.

