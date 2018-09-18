Books

Elvis Slaughter Announces the Release of Egomaniac

Comment(0)

Lansing, IL, September16, 2018. Noted author and criminologist Elvis Slaughter is pleased to announce the release of his fiction book Egomaniac. First released in 2016, Elvis seeks to appeal to a broader audience, including the Xennials Generation, New Millennial Generation, and Generation X, with a new more exciting cover.

Set in the Pacific Northwest, Egomaniac is the story of the town Cut Bank—an ordinary town where people live, work, and die. But there’s an unordinary side of Cut Bank, and all is not as it seems. From the many hangings in the same closet of a quiet neighborhood home to nosey neighbor Casey who sees a black sedan circling the block before every death to a corrupt mayor and city council, Cut Bank is a deeply prejudiced town, quietly observing the secrets of its residents across three generations.

In Cut Bank, each hanging death is ruled a suicide, but a small group of citizens wonders whether that’s accurate. In a race against time, they set out to uncover the truth about their loved ones’ deaths and save the lives of those they care about—and their own lives.

“Egomaniac has all the charm of a bizarre, foggy walk through Twin Peaks and the psycho-thriller charm of Gone Girl, with creative twists all its own. You’ll be enthralled from page one by quirky characters with sinister, phobia-centric hangups, and you will stay that way until the satisfying finish. Spectacularly entertaining, Egomaniac is a chilling and charming tale.This book grabs your attention from the first page due to its striking mix of literary elements.” [Monica LaSarre, Author]

Egomaniac is a must-read for not only fiction lovers but also anyone who loves empowering excitement. The book is available at Amazon.com and Worldpresspublishing.com. ISBN: 978-0-9965932-4-3, price $14.99.

About the Author

Elvis Slaughter, MSCJ, is an educator, author, consultant, publisher, and criminologist. He has written and published books and articles since 2005.To learn more about Elvis Slaughter and Egomaniac, please email eslaugh108@aol.com or visit www.worldpresspublishing.com. Media contact: Elvis Slaughter 708-365-9510.

Related Articles
Books

besten rolex submariner Uhren

Das robuste und funktionelle Design des besten rolex submariner UhrenU-Bootes wurde schnell zum Kultobjekt. Das neueste Modell des Submariner und Submariner Date ist die perfekten wurde das ursprüngliche Modell 1953 überraschend neu gestalteten Oyster Fall einzigartiges Zifferblatt mit großen Leuchtzeitmarken, drehbarer Lünette Cerachrom, fest freigegeben Ich schnitze das Link Oyster Armband. billiger rolex Uhrenist konkurrenzlos […]
Books

Electrical Conductors Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2017 – 2026

Electrical conductors are the materials that conduct electricity. An electrical conductor are a substance which carries electrical charge, especially electrons which travels easily from atom to atom with the help of voltage. The capacity to transmit heat or electricity is conductivity. Electrical conductors are used in transformers, busbars, and power cables. Electrical conductors form an essential component in the power industry and […]
Books

rolex air king försäljning

Rolex märkesklockor för både män och kvinnor tillgängliga online på nymansur.com. Se alla Rolex modeller här. Rolex replika klockor Grade AAA Rolex replika Store, . rolex klockor till saluAutomatiska Fullständig Guld med Golden Dial ny version 14 ROLEX, Geneva, Switzerland. 6,801,046 likes · 53,913 talking about this.rolex air king försäljning an unrivalled reputation throughout the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *