Dr. Shreyash Gajjar is a leading Arthroscopic and Joint Replacement Surgeon in India with high skills in all types of Arthroscopic procedures. He has received fellowship training in Arthroscopy for knee, ankle, foot, shoulder, elbow, wrist and hip from various institutes in the UK. He is a consultant and unit head in Arthroscopy, Sports Orthopaedics and trauma Surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH). In less than 6 years since he joined KDAH, he has performed more than 2600 surgeries which includes more than 2100 Arthroscopic surgeries.
Dr. Shreyash Gajjar has performed many first surgeries in India that include Arthroscopic ankle ligament reconstruction for chronic ligament tear, Bone Marrow Stem Cell Therapy for Avascular Necrosis Hip, Surgery for Osgood-Schlatter’s disease in children, Reconstruction of AC joint dislocation with DB button, Lateral end Clavicle fracture fixation; all with the help of Arthroscopic procedures. An expert in All- Arthroscopic Techniques, Dr. Shreyash Gajjar is also highly efficient in sports medicine and surgeries related to sports injuries. He is an esteemed member in various Arthroscopy Societies and is regularly invited as a faculty in International Arthroscopy conferences to demonstrate his procedures and train other surgeons. He is also an invited reviewer for renowned international Arthroscopy journals and is the editor of the Indian Arthroscopy Society journal.
Visit http://www.drshreyashgajjar.co.in/

