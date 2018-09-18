Uncategorized

Chocokick Offeres Online Chocolate Shopping with Lots of Varieties

Comment(0)

(September 18,2018) – A brilliant news for chocolate lovers from all over India that they can buy their favourite chocolates online with just click of a button. Now, they can enjoy a variety of imported chocolates through online shopping. Starting from milky miniatures to healthy dry fruits, there are over hundreds of choices that can make you lick your fingers. Chocolates are one of the most favourite sweets and they are made of many healthier ingredients.

Chocokick.com, a reputed online food items provider, has been delivering most delicious and healthiest chocolates all over India. There are many imported brands available on their website providing several flavoured mixtures.

About Edgy Couture:
Chocokick.com is a well-established and reputed online imported chocolate provider in India, with over 500 stores They have a wide range of varieties in other food categories such as branded chocolates, candies, cocoa powder, tea and coffee. Their main objective is to deliver most delicious items for foody all over India. Their mission is clearly focused on providing high-quality and branded chocolates and other favourable food varieties, and hence establishing a great reputation among their valuable shoppers. Their online business is becoming more popular with time and foodies are getting engaged with the latest varieties

For more information, please visit https://www.chocokick.com

Media Contact:
103, Om Ram Ashish
Ram Nagar, Thane, 401107, Maharashtra
Telephone: +91 9769188061
Timings: 11 am — 6 pm and, Monday – Friday
###

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Ancillary Services for Power Market is anticipated to generate significant revenues by 2026

Electric utility companies and grid operators must be well equipped to compensate for loss of power supply as well as fluctuations in power demand. In recent years, even renewable power generation capacity has been added to the grid, which increases the variability of power. Renewable energy power output is irregular due to reasons such as […]
Uncategorized

Global Electric Submersible Cables Market Estimated to Reach US$ 6.89 Bn by 2026

editor

The global electric submersible cables market was valued at around US$ 4.36 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 5% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Electric Submersible Cables Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, […]
Uncategorized

Unified Network Management Market | projected to grow at a CAGR 17% and is expected to reach USD 13 Billion by 2022

Market Highlights: In this rapidly changing and technologically developing environment, security needs are ever increasing. The market trend towards the higher requirement analytical tools and analytics applications are driving the unified network management market. The study indicates that due to rapid increase in network traffic, most of the organizations are improving their focus on analyzing […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *