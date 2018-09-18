Uncategorized

Cell Sorting Market – Segmented By Technology, Product, Application, End-User, And Region – Global Growth, Trends, And Forecast -2023

Cell sorting is an important tool, which is broadly used in many components of biomedical, biological research and in clinical therapy. Cell sorting is used to separate specific cells from the heterogeneous cell mixture. Cell sorting reagent allows the isolation of any cell from any species.

Flow cytometers assist these systems in separating varied types of cells based on their properties. Fluorescence Activated Cell Sorting (FACS) and cell imaging microscopes methods are the methods used by this system for characterizing the various particles or cells. Cell-sorting system helps in rare cells precise isolation from sample of heterogeneous cells there by enable downstream study of cells for varied applications. Cell-sorting system has got several applications from malignancy genomics, basic research, clinical trials to forensic and non-invasive prenatal diagnosis.

Factors responsible for the driving of growth of the market are rising funding and investments for development of technologically advanced cell sorters, technological advancements in cell sorters and growing adoption of cell sorting techniques in research activities. The market is also driven by factors like increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, launch of specific reagents for specific applications and rising prevalence of HIV/AIDS and cancer. However, factors such as the high cost of equipment and lack of awareness & technical knowledge regarding the use of cell sorters are hindering the growth of this market.

The Global Cell Sorting Market is categorised into Technology, Product, Application and End user. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into FACS-based Droplet Sorting, MACS and Microfluidics. On the basis of Product, the market is further segmented into Cell Sorters, Reagents and Consumables. On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into Research and Clinical. On the basis of End user, the market is further segmented into Research Institutes, Biopharma Companies, and Medical Schools. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East and Africa. In 2018, North America is estimated to have largest share in the Global market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Emerging markets in developing countries like India and China, have become attractive places to the companies for the development and marketing of cell sorters. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to have the highest growth potential by 2023. Factors that contribute towards the growth of the Asia-Pacific cell sorting technologies market include increase in funding for cancer research activities and increasing support from the government to reinforce the biotechnology industry.

Companies in Cell Sorting Market adopted product showcase, product launches, agreements and partnerships as the business strategies to increase the Global market. The key companies in this market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany), Affymetrix Inc. (U.S.), Sony Biotechnology, Inc. (U.S.), Sysmex Partec GmbH (Japan), Cytonome/ST, LLC (U.S.), On-Chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Union Biometrica, Inc. (U.S.)

