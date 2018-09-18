Business

Bento Lunch Box Company Releases Back To School Guide For Parents

Comment(0)

Raleigh, North Carolina (webnewswire) September 14, 2018 – Kangovou, a bento lunch box company, recently released a back to school guide to help parents prepare their child for the first day of school. The guide aims to provide helpful tips and advice to make the transition to school easier for both parents and children.

Preparing for the first day of school is an important end of summer activity. Helping children understand what to expect and giving them the confidence of knowing that they are well prepared can be the difference between a fun first day and a scary one. Children and parents should both take the time to learn what will be required at a new school to make the transition as easy as possible.

The guide provides several recommendations for how to handle a new school. First, parents should talk to their children about what school will be like and discuss the child’s feelings about starting school. It may be helpful to visit the school together in advance. Parents should also take the time to help their child develop consistent routines each day, including having breakfast and dressing for school in the morning and completing homework and other activities in the evening. Setting routines can help children feel independent and energized each day. Purchasing the proper school supplies, clothing, and lunch items is also important. While some schools provide supply lists, parents should understand the basic necessities, including pencils, markers, and school-appropriate clothing that allows children to play.

When it comes to lunches, parents should consider packing nutritious meals in a bento lunch box. Kangovou’s lunch boxes come in two sizes and are made of BPA-free plastic and stainless steel, helping to protect your child from harmful chemicals found in plastic. The containers are double insulated, which keeps the temperature of the food consistent without transferring heat to the outside. In addition, the bento boxes are divided into two compartments, making it easy to pack multiple types of food in the same container. Children can bring a complete meal to school in one container, and parents can clean and store just one box instead of several. For more information or to purchase a bento box for your child, contact Kangovou online at https://www.kangovou.com/. The company is headquartered at 8311 Brier Creek Parkway, Suite 105-99, Raleigh, NC 27617.

###

Related Articles
Business

Pentane Market – Global Future | Emerging Growth Prospects by 2026

editor

New York April 2018(Press Release) – Pentane Market is expected to reach USD 173.91 million by the end of 2026 at CAGR of 6.1 %. Pentane is an organic compound having five carbon atoms bound to each other with single bonds. Pentane is a hydrocarbon having chemical formula is C5H12. It is a volatile, colorless […]
Business

Automotive Airbag Market: Insights into the Competitive Scenario of the Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR), a market intelligence and research firm, has recently published a market study on the global market for automotive airbags, estimating that the market to expand at a CAGR of 8.10% during the period 2014 to 2020 and reach a market value of US$29.7 bn by the end of the forecast period. […]
Business

Get Dietary Consultations For Your Pet In Austin, TX

editor

Austin, TX/2017: A healthy and balanced diet is vital for your pet’s growth and well-being so it is essential to review it and ask for recommendations on regular basis. To ensure that you get all the necessary consultation regarding your pet’s diet, Pet Supplies Plus offers dietary consultations in Austin, TX. It is a complete […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *