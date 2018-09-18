At A Young Age of 27, Mrs. Tavaita Ruth Serves the Community by Offering Life and Fitness Coaching

(September 18, 2018) – Being helpful to the community is something many individuals aim at. However, only a few are able to achieve. One such achiever is Ruth. In general, individuals in the sports learn a lot of life lessons along with the sports coaching. The reason is that to succeed in the field of sports, one should have the fire within, but should be calm and composed at times. With such life experiences for herself, Tavaita Ruth, also known as Coach V, offers life coaching to help people lead a peaceful life.

Even though she is not a guru, she has learnt a lot of things about life herself. To help people she posts videos on Facebook once a week. During the weekly sessions, she talks about a number of topics including real friends Vs. fake friends, benefits of truggles, etc.

She is now a virtual coach and she coaches all forms of athletics and kinesiology. She offers to coach, not just athletes, but also for anyone, who wishes to gain knowledge about life. As far as athletes are concerned, she posts workouts for them on a weekly basis and videos are posted by her to coach them.

About Tavaita Ruth:

Being a devoted Christian and a former athlete, her goal is to inspire people and to motivate them to improve in their lives as this is a cold world, where people mistake things like they confuse love with lust.

For more information, please visit https://www.instagram.com/iamthementor/

Media Contact:

Ms. Tavaita Ruth

2147095807

